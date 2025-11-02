Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, texas chainsaw massacre

Mezco Unveils New One:12 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) Figure

A new One:12 Collective figure is ready to slay the day as Mezco Toyz unveils their The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974), directed by Tobe Hooper, is a landmark in horror cinema that redefined the genre through its raw realism and psychological terror. Loosely inspired by real-life murderer Ed Gein, the film follows a group of friends who encounter a cannibalistic family led by the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface in rural Texas. However, in 2003, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre arrived, a gritty reimagining of the classic horror. Rather than a direct remake, it reinterprets the story for a new generation, amplifying the violence, style, and psychological tension.

Leatherface is now coming to life from this 2003 film as Mezco Toyz unveils their newest One:12 Collective action figure. This wicked killer is loaded with detail, with the swappable hands, three different head sculpts, and a fabric outfit. A variety of other gruesome items are also included, like a severed hand, cases of body parts, and a severed head on the plate. Mezco Toyz was sure to give The Text Chainsaw Massacre his infamous chainsaw and mallets, which will also feature bloody effect parts. Carve out some fun with this beauty, priced at $116, with pre-orders already live for a May 2026 release.

One:12 Collective The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003): Leatherface

"The One:12 Collective Thomas Hewitt Leatherface comes loaded with film-accurate accessories and incomparable detail. From The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003), the One:12 Collective Leatherface captures the bone-chilling horror of the Hewitt family's most infamous butcher. He stands ready with his chainsaw and an array of grisly "evidence", including a rotting severed hand, collected fingers in a box, human ears, two jars of eyeballs, and a decapitated head on a silver platter."

"The Hewitt family's tormented serial killer is dressed in his signature butcher's attire—filthy apron, stained shirt, and work boots—each detail recreated with exquisitely eerie realism. Complete with a terrifying unmasked portrait and two different "human skin" masked heads, interchangeable hands, and a full arsenal of rusty blood-soaked tools, Leatherface brings the brutality of the remake straight to your shelf."

