Miles Morales Travels Across the Spider-Verse with S.H.Figuarts It is time to travel Across the Spider-Verse as Tamashii Nations has delivered their newest Spider-Man figure with the arrival of Miles

June 2023 is going to be a big month for the cinema, with new films for Flash, Indiana Jones, Transformers, and Spider-Man. The long-awaited sequel of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will arrive as we now travel Across the Spider-Verse. A new adventure awaits Miles Morales, and Tamashii Nations is all ready for the journey. Miles is back at S.H.Figuarts with a brand new, beautifully crafted figure. His animated nature is perfectly captured here with an updated suit and plenty of accessories to keep Spider-Man fans pleased. Swappable eyes, hands, and a Miles Morales head sculpt are included, along with some web effects. These are some of the first official Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse figures we have seen, and Tamashii Nations has set the standard pretty high. Pre-orders will arrive on January 12 and are set at a $65 price tag in Japan. Collectors will be able to see the official reveal of Miles here, and all things Figuarts can be purchased here.

The Spider-Verse Awaits Spider-Man Once Again

"From the latest movie "Spider-Verse" where Spider-Man from various worlds gather together, the main character "Miles Morales" appears in the latest costume! Gorgeous specification with expressive replacement eye parts, real face, and dedicated pedestal! From "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse", the main character "Miles Morales" is commercialized! In addition to 2 types of real face parts, 3 types of spider web (long / medium / short) are included. Dynamic action can be reproduced."

Reproduce the toon-like proportions in the image of the play. Web (long) for grip is also included

Two types of spider webs for firing are included: Medium and short. Movement mechanism cultivated by S.H.Figuarts enables dynamic actions typical of the Spider-Verse.

Comes with dedicated logo pedestal

The marks on the chest and back are reproduced with pads. In addition to normal eyes, replacement ey parts that reproduce the one state are included. Expression with movement can be reproduced

Two types of face parts are included: normal and smiling. A humorous expression like animation is also reproduced