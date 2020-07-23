Mondo Releasing Godzilla, Pennywise, Cave of Wonders Tiki Mugs

Mondo is doing a bunch of different reveals this whole week for Comic-Con At Home, and today was their presentation on toys and collectibles. Part of that was a look at a couple of tiki mugs that will be coming before the end of the year. Mondo has been at the forefront of this current resurgence of the decorative mugs and doing a fantastic job creating some of the most unique pieces one can add to their collection. While they only showed off three, all of them are going to be immensely popular additions. Check out all three of the Mondo tiki reveals below.

Mondo Tiki Mugs Comic-Con At Home Reveals

The biggest, literally, is their 1974 Godzilla mug. Godzilla is depicted coming out of the waves; this tiki is washed in a gorgeous greyscale glazeway. The liquid opening is pretty brilliantly hidden as well, with it being hide-able in the back fully. He looks so happy and sinister and ready to cause mischief. A lot of people use these as planters, and this one would be awesome for that.

Horror fans will have three different Pennywise to try and add to their collections, with three different glazeways coming to us in September. The brown and red look cool, but it is hard to top that regular version. They did such a good looking job on the cracks in his forehead; this thing is so menacing. Good job, Mondo.

Finally, the latest Disney tiki is here, and it is one a bet most of us were not expecting at all: the Cave of Wonders from Aladdin. Three glazeways of this one will be available as well: a brown version, a drop-dead gorgeous orange version, and the blue and yellow version that most closely resembles the one in the film. The back of the mug features Aladdin in the iconic scene where he grabs the genie's lamp. Kudos to Mondo for always thinking outside the box with their tiki line, almost nobody else would have thought of doing something like this. This one will be available in November.