Mondo Debuts An American Werewolf in London Nightmare Vessel

A new Nightmare Vessels collectible has arrived from An American Werewolf in London as the Nazi Werewolves are back

Article Summary Explore Mondo's new Nightmare Vessel collectibles inspired by An American Werewolf in London.

Featuring swappable heads and weapons, these figures bring Kessler's terrifying nightmare to life.

Display the horror of Nazi Werewolves with highly detailed sculpted containers and figures.

Pre-order now for $125, with a March 2025 release; art by Hector Arce and team.

Mondo just debuted some brand new Blood Moon Soft Vinyl Variant figures for the New York Comic Con for An American Werewolf in London. Well, it looks like they have returned to their normal state with a brand new rerelease as they add An American Werewolf in London to their Nightmare Vessels collection. This brand-new line of collectibles features sculpted and collectible containers featuring iconic horror designs. The first release in this spooky series was Halloween II and the infamous skull-carved pumpkin. This version brings some deadly werewolves right from David Kessler's worst fears to life. Leading up to his infamous transformation, Avid had a disturbing hallucination nightmare that featured part werewolf, part-Nazi soldiers.

These creatures brutally attack David's family in a suburban home, and this sequence serves as the horrors of the curse start to take over his mind. Now, these demons are back with this Nightmare Vessel line, with two figures with swappable heads and a variety of weapons, including a submachine gun, knife, and a torch. The container features the Kessler Wolf sculpt and continues to show Mondo's craftsmanship for this horrifying and exciting new line. Pre-orders are live right on the Mondo Shop for $125 with a March 2025 release.

Nightmare Vessels – An American Werewolf in London

"Haunt your dreams (and your shelf) with Mondo's new Nightmare Vessel line, featuring articulated soft vinyl figures that arrive inside sculpted, collectible containers. Housed in a hair-raising Kessler Wolf, this premium Nightmare Demon figure set comes complete with swappable heads and weapons from the 1984 Universal Pictures film."

ARTISTS

Concept Design – Hector Arce

Sculpt – Aaron McNaught

Paint – Hector Arce

Packaging Art – Jordan Christianson, Brett Parson (back panel comic art)

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – Raúl Barrero

Art Direction – Hector Arce

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Nightmare Vessel – Kessler Wolf Head

Nightmare Demon – Mutant

Nightmare Demon – Werewolf

Two Additional Swappable Nightmare Demon Humanoid Heads

Knife

Firearm

Torch

