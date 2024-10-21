Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Mondo Debuts NYCC Exclusive TMNT Mirage Variant 4-Pack Set

A new Mondo exclusive NYCC 2024 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set has arrived featuring a classic Mirage Variant

Article Summary Discover the exclusive Mondo NYCC 2024 Mirage TMNT 4-pack set, featuring a classic black and white sketch deco.

Revisit Eastman & Laird’s original era with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, sporting red bandanas.

Pre-order this exclusive complete set online for $320 with a Q1 2025 release date, only available at New York Comic Con.

Collect all four iconic TMNT figures with their signature weapons, designed by talented artists like Hector Arce.

Mondo has been bringing plenty of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures to life with their impressive Soft Vinyl collection. These figures are pretty simplistic, with five points of articulation, with combining Japanese sofubi inspiration with the infamous turtles and their allies. A lot of these beauties have started to arrive with all four turtles, Leo, Raph, Donny, and Mikey, all featuring the classic toy colors that Playmates gave them years ago and, of course, their signature weapons. Mondo has even extended the family by adding some exclusives to the line up with the radical Mondo Gecko and deadly Ray Fillet. All of these figures are being released as single collectibles, but for New York Comic Con, Mondo has revealed a special edition four-pack putting all four turtles together for one set.

Return to the classic days of the Eastman & Laird's Mirage Studios era of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Inspired by the original comic book run, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are back but getting a classic black and white sketch deco. Each turtle has a red bandana, but their signature weapons and themed belt buckle will help fans figure out who is who. This whole set is an excellent TMNT release, is offered as a New York Comic Con 2024 exclusive, and can be found online for $320. Fans can still snag up pre-orders for the previous colored release still with Mondo as well as this Mirage Studios Variant up for pre-order on Mondo with a Q1 2025 release date.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Soft Vinyl Figure Set – Mirage Variant

"Our premium TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES soft vinyl line features fully articulated figures Inspired by classic TMNT and Japanese sofubi. A tribute to the original comics, our Mirage Variant is available exclusively as a complete figure set that includes Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo."

ARTISTS

Concept Design – Alex Brewer, Hector Arce

Sculpt – Alex Brewer, Hector Arce

Paint – Hector Arce

Packaging Art – Aaron Conley

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – LordBobasaurus

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Leonardo Figure

Raphael Figure

Michelangelo Figure

Donatello Figure

x2 Katana's

x2 Sai

x2 Nunchuck

Bo Staff

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!