Mondo Has A Ton Of New TOHO Collectibles To Reveal Today

Mondo and TOHO go together like Godzilla and radiation, and there is a plethora of new TOHO goodies going up for order tomorrow and this month. First, two new posters pay tribute to GODZILLA VS. BIOLLANTE by artist Tom Whalen. Another Attack Peter linocut poster for Motoyoshi Oda's GODZILLA RAIDS AGAIN. Those will all be available tomorrow, Thursday, April 7th. On the toys side, the first of what they promise will be many Jet Jaguar figures will also be on sale. This one features a colorway inspired by GODZILLA VS. MEGALON. He will also be on sale tomorrow. They ALSO teased the next vinyl soundtrack release in the Mondo/TOHO collaboration, REBIRTH OF MOTHRA. See it all with more details down below.

Mondo & TOHO Should Work Together Forever

GODZILLA VS BIOLLANTE

Artwork by Tom Whalen

36"x24"

9-color screenprint with metallic inks

Edition of 275

Printed by DL Screenprinting

$55

GODZILLA VS BIOLLANTE (English Variant) Artwork by Tom Whalen 36"x24" 8-color screenprint with metallic inks Edition of 150 Printed by DL Screenprinting $75

GODZILLA RAIDS AGAIN Artwork by Attack Peter 20"x30" 1-color linocut print on Lokta paper Edition of 120 Printed, Signed, and Numbered by Attack Peter $100

JET JAGUAR – Godzilla vs. Megalon Variant Design by Rocom Sculpt by Tufan Sezer Paint by Hector Arce Packaging by Rocom and Mike Bonanno Photography by Robert Howell 7.75" Edition of 400 Limit one per household $85 Expected shipping is August 2022, ships only to United States and Canada.



REBIRTH OF MOTHRA – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Toshiyuki Watanabe Artwork by Florian Bertmer Numbered edition of 2000 units Pressed on 140g "Mothra's Wings" vinyl Housed inside a gatefold silver laminate reflective board jacket with obi strip $30 Again, all of these items except for the Rebirth of Mothra will be available tomorrow, April 7th, right here on the Mondo Shop.

