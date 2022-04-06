Mondo Has A Ton Of New TOHO Collectibles To Reveal Today
Mondo and TOHO go together like Godzilla and radiation, and there is a plethora of new TOHO goodies going up for order tomorrow and this month. First, two new posters pay tribute to GODZILLA VS. BIOLLANTE by artist Tom Whalen. Another Attack Peter linocut poster for Motoyoshi Oda's GODZILLA RAIDS AGAIN. Those will all be available tomorrow, Thursday, April 7th. On the toys side, the first of what they promise will be many Jet Jaguar figures will also be on sale. This one features a colorway inspired by GODZILLA VS. MEGALON. He will also be on sale tomorrow. They ALSO teased the next vinyl soundtrack release in the Mondo/TOHO collaboration, REBIRTH OF MOTHRA. See it all with more details down below.
Mondo & TOHO Should Work Together Forever
GODZILLA VS BIOLLANTE
Artwork by Tom Whalen
36"x24"
9-color screenprint with metallic inks
Edition of 275
Printed by DL Screenprinting
$55
GODZILLA VS BIOLLANTE (English Variant)
Artwork by Tom Whalen
36"x24"
8-color screenprint with metallic inks
Edition of 150
Printed by DL Screenprinting
$75
GODZILLA RAIDS AGAIN
Artwork by Attack Peter
20"x30"
1-color linocut print on Lokta paper
Edition of 120
Printed, Signed, and Numbered by Attack Peter
$100
JET JAGUAR – Godzilla vs. Megalon Variant
Design by Rocom
Sculpt by Tufan Sezer
Paint by Hector Arce
Packaging by Rocom and Mike Bonanno
Photography by Robert Howell
7.75"
Edition of 400
Limit one per household
$85
Expected shipping is August 2022, ships only to United States and Canada.
REBIRTH OF MOTHRA – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Music by Toshiyuki Watanabe
Artwork by Florian Bertmer
Numbered edition of 2000 units
Pressed on 140g "Mothra's Wings" vinyl
Housed inside a gatefold silver laminate reflective board jacket with obi strip
$30
Again, all of these items except for the Rebirth of Mothra will be available tomorrow, April 7th, right here on the Mondo Shop.