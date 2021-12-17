Monsters Inc. Gets New Mini Egg Attack Figures from Beast Kingdom

We take a trip back to 2001 as Beast Kingdom reveals a new set of adorable Mini Egg Attack statues with Monsters Inc. Six figures are coming here with Sulley, Mike, Boo, Randall, Celia, and Roz who are loaded with detail and color. For fans who purchase through Beast Kingdom, they can also get Boo's door which will help the world of Monsters Inc to life. Most of the Disney/ Pixar Monsters are posed in a running motion as they escape the chaos of the child. Whether you need some new Monsters Inc. figures for your home or office, Beast Kingdom has you covered with the whole set for $89.99. These 3-inch tall figures are set to release in April 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

"The 2001 animated classic 'Monsters Inc' is one of the most cherished releases from Pixar! Melding fantasy into a warm story of friendship, the story follows Sully and Mike, two of top scarers of Monsters Incorporated, a sprawling scare factory that fuels the monster world! Yet when they are bested by a small child named Boo, the friends have their lives turned upside when they have to race against time to save the human world's children! Beast Kingdom's 'Mini Egg Attack' range of miniature figurines are back with set of popular characters from the Monsters Inc movie!"

Furry Monster – James P. Sullivan, Sulley, one of the two top scarers in Monsters, Inc

Bug Eyed Mike – He may have a huge eye, but that gives him the best way to find big scares in little kids!

Costumed Boo – An adorable little girl, who is afraid of no one!

Creepy Randall – One of the main villains of Monsters, Inc, he is as sly as he is creepy!

Bubbly Celia – The switchboard operator is always on dial for a call!

All seeing Roz – Keeping on every Monster, sometimes there is no escape from Roz!

"With a total of six characters to collect, each mini figurine is manufactured and painted to the highest standard. Collect all six of the 'MEA-039 Monsters Inc' series. Grab them all and bring some cut, yet scary monsters to a desk near you!

BONUS – Buy the complete set and get Boo's door!"

Product Measurements ： Approx. 8cm height

Approx. 8cm height Release Date: Q3, 2022 (7-9)