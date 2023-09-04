Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, moon knight

Moon Knight Returns with New Retro Cardback Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro is back with some brand new Retro Legends figures including the return of a popular version of Moon Knight

Collectors rejoice! Hasbro has unveiled the return of sought after Marvel Legends Moon Knight figure. Once a Walgreens Exclusive, this highly sought-after version of the Marvel Comic anti-hero is back and with a new card back retro release. This figure showcases Moon Knight's iconic all white costume with fantastic detail, articulation, and a few moon-themed accessories to help his vigilante side. This version of Moon Knight will come with an assortment of crescent darts, bow staff, an extra pair of hands, and a second blackout head. This once Walgreens exclusive is now retro card backed and now a Target Exclusive with a September 15, 2023 pre-order date here for $27.99. This version of Moon Knight was already incredible, to begin with, so getting another in the Marvel Legends Retro line is a worthy release in my book.

Embrace the Night with Hasbro's Retro Moon Knight

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO MOON KNIGHT – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: November 2023). A vision in an Egyptian temple leads Marc Spector to don a shroud and become the crime-fighting hero, Moon Knight. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO figure. This quality 6-inch scale Moon Knight figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance throughout Marvel Comics. The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play and comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 9 comic-inspired accessories including the Fist of Khonshu!"

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 9/15 @9AM ET exclusively at Target."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!