More TMNT Turtle Power Comes to Good Smile with Mikey and Donny The heroes in a half shell are back with new adorable bite size collectibles as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arrive at Good Smile Company

Complete your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection as Good Smile Company finishes the set. It was not long ago that fans saw Leonardo and Raphael join the Nendoroid line featuring their cartoon designs. It looks like the whole team can be together now, as Michelangelo and Donatello have arrived and are ready for action. Just like ether previous TMNT release, each turtle will come with three swappable face plates and a variety of swappable hands. On top of that, their signature weapons are included, along with two slices of pizza. These figures are nicely sculpted, popping with color, and are perfect for any TMNT fan's collection. Both figures will stand roughly 4" tall, come in at $47.99, and are set for an October 2023 release. Mickey, Donny, and the rest of the team are already up for pre-order here.

Cowabunga Dudes! More TMNT Nendoroids Are on the Way

"From the beloved franchise "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" comes a Nendoroid of Donatello! He comes with interchangeable face and mouth parts, so you can mix and match between normal, smiling, and fighting expressions. From his bandana down to his knee pads, Donatello has been rendered in radical detail in Nendoroid form. Optional parts include his bo staff, two slices of pizza, and hand parts including an open hand gesture to recreate scenes of total Turtle Power! Be sure to add him and the rest of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to your collection!"

"From the beloved franchise "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" comes a Nendoroid of Michelangelo! From his bandana down to his knee pads, Michelangelo has been rendered in radical detail in Nendoroid form. Optional parts include his nunchuks, two slices of pizza, and hand parts including an open hand gesture to recreate scenes that'll remind you why he loves being a Turtle! Be sure to add him and the rest of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to your collection!"