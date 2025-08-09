Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat

Mortal Kombat Klassic Kitana Red Platinum Edition Figure Revealed

Step into the bloody world of Mortal Kombat as McFarlane Toys unveiled their new line of Klassic fighters with video game packaging

McFarlane Toys is bringing back the bloody fury of Mortal Kombat as they debut their new Klassic line. Return to the early arcade days with some iconic fighters from the beginning,g with 22 points of articulation and standing 7" tall. An entire first wave is here, including the arrival of Sub-Zero and Scorpion, but it looks like a Red Platinum Edition fighter is also making her debut with Kitana. Kitana was introduced in Mortal Kombat II (1993) and is the graceful yet deadly princess of Edenia. Though originally loyal to Emperor Shao Kahn, she soon discovers her true heritage and rebels against him.

Wielding steel fan blades and dressed in a signature regal blue outfit, Kitana brings deadly beauty to the arena. McFarlane Toys brings this Mortal Kombat Klassic look to life with the fighter featuring her signature fans as well as arcade machine packaging. This figure will be a Red Platinum Edition, so that means she will be a Chase in a case of figures, so she will be quite limited. There are no pre-orders at this time for Kitana, but she should arrive on shelves with the rest of the Mortal Kombat Klassic wave in September 2025 for $29.99.

Mortal Kombat Klassic Kitana – Red Platinum Edition

"Her beauty hides her true role as personal assassin for Shao Kahn. Seen talking to an Earth real warrior. Her motives have come under suspicion by her twin sister Mileena. But only Kitana knows her own true intentions."

Product Features:

RED PLATINUM EDITION

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Accessories include an open fan, closed fan and base

Figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat Klassic themed window box packaging

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Figures

