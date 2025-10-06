Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, mortal kombat

Mortal Kombat Klassics Reptile Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

Get ready to step into the bloody arena of Mortal Kombat with McFarlane Toys once again as they debut new Klassic figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Mortal Kombat Klassic Reptile as a Walmart Collector Con exclusive figure

Reptile features classic 1992 arcade design with signature green ninja look and unique reptilian abilities

Highly detailed 7-inch figure boasts 22 points of articulation, alternate hands, and display base

Arcade-themed window box packaging keeps the Mortal Kombat nostalgia alive for collectors and fans

McFarlane Toys is bringing the arcade classic world of Mortal Kombat to life with their new Mortal Kombat Klassic figures. A few fighters are already here, like Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Scorpion, and now Reptile. Releasing as a Walmart Collector Con Exclusive, Reptile is one of the original hidden characters in the hit fighting video game series. He first appeared as a secret opponent in the 1992 Mortal Kombat arcade game as a mysterious green ninja with a similar look to Sub-Zero and Scorpion. Reptile combined traits of teach of those iconic ninjas but would stand out with a new, unique set of reptilian abilities and attacks.

Before he went full reptilian in the later Mortal Kombat games, he was just a standard ninja clad in green, and McFarlane Toys was sure to capture that with their latest Klassic release. These figures are highly detailed, yet quite simplistic, as he comes with a pair of swappable hands and a display base. However, McFarlane was sure to keep that arcade machine nostalgia alive with this new 7" line with arcade-themed packaging. Pre-orders for this new Klassic Reptile will release on 10/10 for $29.99 only at the Walmart Collector Con.

Reptile (Mortal Kombat Klassics)

"As Shang Tsung's personal protector the elusive Reptile lurks in the shadows stopping all those who would do hi master harm. His human form is believed to disguise a horrid reptilian creature whose race was thought to be extinct millions of years ago."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Includes 2 alternate hands and base

Figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat Klassic themed window box packaging

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Figures

