Two New Mortal Kombat Characters Get Full Glams from McFarlane Toys

Not too long ago to images came out for some upcoming Mortal Kombat figure by McFarlane Toys. It looks McFarlane Toy has given fans a full reveal with detail and images on each figure. Fighters Kitana and Baraka are coming in this wave and feature great likeness to their gaming counterpart. Kitana will come with a sai and her deadly fan in both closed and open positions. Baraka on the other hand gets arm bone blades for both arms and a brain accessory to enhance the fight. Both figures stand roughly 7 inches tall and will feature a wide range of articulation that will please any fan of the Mortal Kombat series.

The teasers we saw before did not do these figures justice. Both figures are very well done and pack the right amount f detail and accessory to easy any fighters urge. The Baraka is the best of the two in my opinion as you get two arm blades that can be removed and a brain effect to capture that perfect fatality pose. The Mortal Kombat XI Kitana and Baraka Figures from McFarlane Toys will be both priced at $19.99. They are expected to release in September 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Don't miss out on some of the other Mortal Combat McFarlane Toys figures like DLC character Spawn to build your game's roster.

"From McFarlane Toys comes the latest addition to the Mortal Kombat line of figures! This 7 inch scale Kitana figure features 22 points of articulation and a high level of detail based on her looks from the Mortal Kombat XI video game. Included is Kitana's signature fan and dagger. 10,000-year-old assassin and Princess of Outworld. Shao Kahn married Kitana's mother and raised Kitana as his loyal heir, concealing the truth that he murdered her father to conquer Edenia. Now that this truth is out, Kitana is on a quest to avenge her father's name."

"From McFarlane Toys comes the latest addition to the Mortal Kombat line of figures! This 7 inch scale Baraka figure features 22 points of articulation and a high level of detail based on his looks from the Mortal Kombat XI video game. War Chief of the nomadic Tarkatantribe, a carnivorous people considered subhuman by the Outworld Empire. Baraka dutifully serves Shao Kahn to preserve his tribe's way of life, who roam the harsh Wastelands, meat carts in tow, consuming everything and everyone in their path."