We Revisit the MOTU Mega Contrux Castle Grayskull from Mattel

Mattel has shown off some new Masters of the Universe Mega Contrux sets for Power Con 2020. So with new sets coming out in November, we wanted to take a look back at one of the more popular sets. Last year Mattel released the iconic and massive building set MOTU Origins Castle Grayskull. This Mega Construx Signature Series set shows high-quality detail and features over 3500 pieces. This MOTU set will feature 6 iconic characters from the franchise with He-Man, Skeletor, Goddess, Sorceress, Beast Man, and Man-At-Arms ready for action. The castle stands at roughly 14" high, has 3 floors, and 6 areas for and collectors to explore. MOTU fans can create some classic scenes in the command center, dungeon, and even the throne room. Castle Grayskull is packed with secret rooms, elevator, turret, and even a working jaw-bridge that is activated by the Power Sword.

The Mega Contrux MOTU Sets from Mattel are packed with character and action. Being able to rebuild iconic characters and places from the Master of the Universe world is a real treasure. This is one set that will appeal to any fan of the series, young and old. From the 3500 pieces to the vintage packaging, this is one collectible MOTU collectors will want into their collection. The Castle Grayskull Set is priced at $249.99, and you can own it today. You will be able to find links for purchase here, and don't forget to check out some of the new Mega Contrux MOTU sets coming soon from Mattel here.

"You'll have the power when you build your own Castle Grayskull. Based on the Masters of the Universe: Classics version, every detail of this castle has been faithfully recreated, right down to the working elevator, turrets, and throne room with trap door – the Jawbridge is even activated by the Power Sword! Build this massive fortress using more than 3500 pieces, then battle for Eternia with the 6 included micro action figures: He-Man, Skeletor, Man-At-Arms, Beast Man, the Goddess, and the Sorceress. Castle Grayskull was built to protect an unknown source of power – and now you can build it too!"

MOTU Origins Castle Grayskull:

Mega Construx Signature Series with premium detail and over 3500 pieces! Buildable Castle Grayskull that folds open and close, with 3 floors and 6 areas, throne room, command center, dungeon, 2 secret doors, and working Jawbridge, elevator and turrets Jawbridge is activated by the Power Sword Thr.one room features its iconic trap door



"6 highly detailed, super-poseable micro action figures include He-Man, Skeletor, Man-At-Arms, Beast Man, the Goddess, and an exclusive Sorceress, signature weapons and interchangeable accessories including iconic weapons rack and the Orb of Grayskull. Also includes one beast: Zoar."