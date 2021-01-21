Let's Take A Look At The MOTU Mega Construx Skeletor & Panthor Set

MOTU fans have been clamoring for more Mega Construx for years and years now, and they are finally getting their wish. For a couple of years, all we would get is one or two figures in each assortment. That grew to a dedicated line of just MOTU figures now. They released a Castle Grayskull. NOw, there are vehicles and more starting to hit stores, and your brick based MOTU collection is growing by the minute. This line shows the power of the brand and how dedicated the fans of it are. Now hitting shelves, we got our hands on the new Skeletor, and Panthor set hitting Walmarts, and spoiler: it rocks.

This Is The Best MOTU Release So Far…Including The Castle

The packaging is nothing special on these two, but with that being said, it is still pretty well done. Modeled partly after the vintage style MOTU packaging, the cardback reminds me of the cheap cardboard that Mattel uses for Hot Wheels. Not that it is bad, but it is hard to keep these MOC if you are so inclined. So, be careful if that is your goal.

Once opened, you get a sense right away how cool this MOTU line is. Skeletor, from what I can tell, is just the same figure that has been out before. He comes with his ax, and he is a great figure. The main event is Panthor. He comes with a removable helmet that pegs into the top of his head really easily and a purple base to pose him on. He is also flocked, and they did a wonderful job not skimping on the articulation with the flocking. He moves really well and is just perfect. This MOTU line really has the fans front and center, and I cannot imagine them doing a better job on Panthor.

The snarling beast and his master are hitting stores now. These really punch you in the feels when you get them in hand and are a must-own for any MOTU fan, let alone a Mega Construx collector. Look for it on the pegs and if you see it, buy it.