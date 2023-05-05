Mr. Freeze Enters the Ice Age with McFarlane's DC Comics Page Puncher A new Bat-Family has arrived as McFarlane Toys unveiled their newest set of DC Comics Page Punchers figures with Fighting the Frozen

We have received several 7" DC Comics Page Punchers from McFarlane Toys over the past couple of months. We have seen series for Injustice 2, Aquaman, The Flash, and even Black Adam. However, things are getting interesting as a new wave of original designs is joining the line with Batman: Fighting the Frozen. This features Mr. Freeze arriving in a prehistoric past, and to correct the evil that has just arrived, new Bat heroes arise. DC Comics fans are getting something very special here, and Mr. Freeze is getting a new look for the line. This tundra Mr. Freeze is packed with detail, his Freeze Ray, and a copy of Batman: Fighting the Frozen. This will be one Page Puncher set fans won't want to miss, and Mr. Freeze is priced at $24.99 with a June 2023 release. Pre-Orders are already live, and collectors can snag up this icy big bad here.

Mr.Freeze is the Villain of Batman: Fighting The Frozen

"Theorizing absolute zero experimentation would slow the disease afflicting his wife NORA, MR. FREEZE™ and his beloved bride are accidentally thrust 16,000 years into the past. Seeking to return to their proper century, the frigid fiend attempts to recreate the unintentional circumstances of his time-manipulation experiment, callously unleashing a deadly new ice age upon the surrounding lands. ROBIN™, a brave young warrior from a neighboring tribe, pleads for aide from BATMAN™, the noble leader of the BAT-CLAN. Recognizing the existential threat to their peoples, BATMAN, ROBIN and the stoic BATGIRL™ forge an alliance to stop the criminal king of cold!"

