Ms. Marvel Gets Her Own Cosbaby Figure from Hot Toys

Ms. Marvel is finally here, and as a Marvel Comics and MCU fan, it was incredible! This is a series I actually forgot I was watching a TV Show and man do I want more. I am super excited to see what Marvel Studios has in store for Kamala. In the meantime, Hot Toys has announced their very first collectible for the new superhero. Ms. Marvel is joining their popular Cosbaby line with an adorable and nicely detailed figure. Kamala is shown in her new superhero suit as well as using her new cosmic powers. This is a fun and nicely detailed collectible that will be a great new addition to any Marvel collection.

Unlike most Cosbaby figures, all of the Disney+ series have made it online with shopDisney and will be found here soon. Be sure to stay tuned for more Marvel-ous collectibles as they come, and be sure to watch the first episode now. Collectors can also add more Cosbaby figures to their collection as figures are also available for Hawkeye, What If…?, and Loki. It is too early to know if a Hot Toys 1/6 scale figure will release for Ms. Marvel, so in the meantime be sure to check out the Marvel Legends figures also coming soon.

"Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Super Hero fan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Hot Toys is presenting the latest Cosbaby features Ms. Marvel in the red and blue costume and her gifted powers inspired by the series. Measures approximately 11 cm tall with bobble-head design. She's a super hero! Expand your Marvel Cosbaby collectible with Ms. Marvel now."