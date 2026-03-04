Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, thundercats

Mumm-Ra Returns to Super7 with New Old Man ThunderCats Release

Third Earth awaits as Super7 is back with a new selection of Ultimates ThunderCats figures that will build up your display

Article Summary Super7 unveils a detailed Old Man Mumm-Ra figure for ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Wave 15 collectors.

Mumm-Ra’s frail, ancient form is faithfully recreated with premium sculpt and multiple accessories.

ThunderCats Wave 15 lineup also includes Zaxx, Wizz-Ra, and Jagara at $65 each, shipping June 2024.

Perfect for ThunderCats fans, this Mumm-Ra figure comes in a collector-friendly window display box.

Super7 returns with an exciting new wave of ThunderCats ULTIMATES! figures, featuring some unique characters from Third Earth. In ThunderCats, Mumm-Ra is the ancient, ever-living sorcerer who rules from the Black Pyramid. We have already seen a few of his figures from Super7 come to life, but for Wave 15, he is hiding his godly power for a new release. Mumm-Ra's "Old Man" form is a frail, mummy-like figure sustained by dark magic, hiding his true power from those who see him. By invoking the spirits of evil, he transforms into Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living, a towering, muscular demon that can handle the ThunderCats' Lion-O on one.

A new wave of 7" figures is here from Super7, with Mumm-Ra's Old Man form faithfully being brought to life. A lot of detail was put into this fun release, and he comes with a nice set of accessories, including swappable hands and an alternate head. ThunderCats Old Man Mumm-Ra will also feature his signature staff and a magic-infused hand for extra power. Pre-orders are already live on Super7, along with Zaxx, Wizz-Ra, and Jagara, for ThunderCats Wave 15 at $65 each, with a June 20206 release.

ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Wave 15 Mumm-Ra (Old Man)

"Wrapped in powerful evil magic, a shape-shifting demon-priest takes form as a Mumm-Ra ULTIMATES! Figure. Inspired by the ThunderCats character who dwells in the Black Pyramid, this 7" scale highly articulated figure features premium sculpt and paint details to reveal Mumm-Ra in his emaciated mummy form."

"Display him with a number of accessories, including alternate heads, hands, and staff. A collector-friendly window box features Super7 artwork, influenced by the ThunderCats series. Mere mortals might tremble at the sight of this sinister character, but only true ThunderCats fans will dare to give new life to this Mumm-Ra ULTIMATES! Figure, so the adventures can continue in their collection."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!