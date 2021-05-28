McFarlane Toys Goes Beyond With New My Hero Academia 12" Figures

My Hero Academia's newest season continues to go strong by showing UA High Class A take on Class B. McFarlane Toys is easily one of the leading collectible companies that give My Hero fans some amazing toys. We have already checked out their newest wave of 7" and 5" figures that were loaded with amazing detail and articulation. The McFarlane Toys fun does not end there as they also have released a new line of 12" collectible for both adult and kid collectors. McFarlane was kind enough to send us their newest wave of enlarged figures, and they are a must-have piece for any My Hero Academia fans collection.

Starting us off first is the new 12" Shoto Todoroki electronic figure that captures the power of his Half-Cold Half-Hot quirk. Unlike previous McFarlane My Hero collectibles, this one features a new open boxed packaging design; this is mainly due to test to his biggest feature. Todoroki does feature lights and sound when pushing his belt buckle, giving light to his cold and hot powers. He only has 5 points of articulation, but when combines with his glowing fists, this is a great collectible for kid collectors bringing a popular figure from the screen to kids' hands.

The fun does not end there as McFarlane Toys also has a new 12" figure for adult collectors showcasing Izuku Midoriya. While labeled as a figure, this collectible is more of a statue capturing Deku in action. Feating his new Gamma upgraded suit, McFarlane Toys displays him with his newly taut Shoot Style attack with All for One lightning surrounding him. As a Deku fan and an in-box collector, I can't open this beauty, but you can easily he the amazing detail that McFarlane Toys captured in this design. Both of these new 12" figures are very well done, capturing the perfect amount of detail of these beloved My Hero Academia characters. Fans can find these figures and more of the popular My Hero collectibles here. Plus Ultra!