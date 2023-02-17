My Hero Academia Hawks Joins Good Smile Company's Nendoroid Line The current No. 2 Pro Hero Hawks comes to life as Good Smile Company announces their latest My Hero Academia Nendoroid figure

My Hero Academia's latest season has been an absolute blast, with some impressive fights and characters. One of the those heroes that really stands out is the No.2 Pro Hero Hawks. He has gone undercover to find out the villains plans, and with his intel, he has even the heroes an edge, hopefully. My Hero Academia fans can now bring Hawks home with Good Smile Company and their latest Nendoroid release. Hawks will come with three different swappable face plates allowing fans to showcase determined, fighting, and smiling expressions. On top of that, Good Smile has included his signature Feather Blades and a SLASH! text plate.

The detail on this My Hero Academia figure is very well come from the sculpted hair, articulated wings, and overall design. This hero might be bite size, but he will pack a punch in any fans growing anime collection. The No.2 Pro Hero Hawks will now join Dabi, Izuku, Himiko, Todoroki, Tomura, and Bakugo at Good Smile's Nendoroid line. My Hero Academia fans can snag up Hawks right here for $63.99, and he is set for a November 2023 release. Stay tuned for more My Hero releases, and Good Smile Company has plenty of Nendoroid and Pop Up Parade statue to keep dedicated fans collecting until more are released.

The No. 2 Pro Hero Has Arrives at Good Smile Company

"I want the world to be a place where heroes have more free time than they know what to do with." From the anime series "My Hero Academia" comes a Nendoroid of the extraordinarily fast Wing Hero: Hawks."

Face plates:

Determined face

Combat face

Smiling face

Optional parts:

Feather Blades

SLASH! text plate

Other optional parts for different poses.