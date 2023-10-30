Posted in: Collectibles, Kotobukiya | Tagged: Kotobukiya, my hero academia

My Hero Academia Izuku Midoriya Goes Dark with New Kotobukiya Statue

Izuku Midoriya is back and he is going Dark with Kotobukiya newest My Hero Academia Dark Deku Version Statue

Article Summary Kotobukiya unveils new Dark Deku Version My Hero Academia statue based on the hit anime.

Statue captures Izuku Midoriya's fall into the dark in great detail like the use of the Blackwhip Quirk.

The ArtFX J statue is priced at $270, the stunning piece is slated for September 2024 release.

Kotobukiya statue comes with customization options like masked and unmasked heads.

Kotobukiya has just unveiled their newest ArtFX J statue from the hit anime and manga series My Hero Academia. A popular arc is being revisited with the Dark Hero Arc that was just covered in the latest season of the anime. Izuku Midoriya has decided to leave U.A. High to save his friends as All for One is looking for the newest owner of the One for All Quirk. Wielding more power as past-users Quirks continue to unlock, Deku becomes consumed with stopping Tomura Shigaraki and cleaning up the streets after Japan's top villains have escaped. Dark Deku has arrived in glorious detail for Kotobukiya's ArtFX J statue series, standing 11.42" tall. My Hero Academia fans will be able to customize this statue as well, with two different heads masked and unmasked sculpted. From the Dark Deku mask and battle-worn costume to the Blackwhip Quirk and explosive One for All power, Izuku is ready for a fight. This impressive My Hero Academia statue is priced at $270, it is set for a September 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Izuku Midoriya (Dark Deku Version) Kotobukiya Statue

"From the hit anime My Hero Academia, the protagonist Izuku Midoriya rejoins the ARTFX J series! He comes to life in his long-awaited Dark Deku form from when he chose to separate from his beloved friends and continue the fight in solitude. With his dynamic and powerful pose, costume ragged from battle, and vivid effects of his inherited Quirk, Blackwhip, extending around him in mid-air, no expense has been spared to recreate each exacting detail."

"He can also be displayed with his mask removed and face showing. His tense and desperate expression, filled with complex emotions, greatly changes the atmosphere of the piece.With the included tear stickers, fans can further enjoy him by customizing his expression. Continuing to save others no matter the circumstances, add this earnest and determined hero to your anime collection today!"

