More My Hero Academia Figures Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has been dropping new figure reveals like crazy lately. We have already seen a nice set of upcoming DC Multiverse figures like Gorilla Grodd. This time things get a little more animated as their newest set of reveals from the hit anime series My Hero Academia. McFarlane Toys is no stranger to My Hero as their Bakugo action figure was nominated for Toy of the Year in 2019. Their figure line continues this year and McFarlane Toys will have plenty to offer. There are three new figures coming in their 7" wave with Eijiro Kirishima starting it off first with his Red Riot Season 3 superhero outfit. All for One will be getting his release in this wave and this guy is ripped and ready for All Might. Finally, Izuku Midoriya is back with his Season 2 hero outfit.

McFarlane Toys did not stop there as they announced their first ever 12 inch My Hero Academia figure with Shoto Todoroki. He will feature light-up hands giving some blue and red color to his icy hot powers. Todoroki will also have sound clips from the anime series that will make it stand out in any collection. Your favorite heroes will also be getting fun-sized as new 5" figures has been revealed. The first wave will consist of All Might, Deku, and Bakugo and scheduled for Spring 2021. McFarlane Toys ends their MHA reveals with their first cosplay item with Katsuki Bakugo's Grenadier Braces which will arrive in Spring 2021. My Hero Academia fans will not want to miss out on some of these great figures for their growing anime collection. Fans can find current My Hero collectibles located here and stay tuned for upcoming preorders for the 7" figures.

"Eijiro Kirishima in his season 3 Hero Costume, All For One and Izuku Midoriya in his season 2 hero outfit are added to our 7" wave. Look out for pre-orders soon! Our 12inch Shoto Todoroki is coming to stores Spring 2021! This 12" scale figure both light ups and plays sound clips from the anime! Your favorite My Hero Academia figures are now 'fun-sized'! Get ready to collect 5inch Bakugo, All Might and Midoriya in Spring 2021! In honor of spooky season, we're announcing a new cosplay item to our growing My Hero Academia collection. Get your hands on Katsuki Bakugo's Grenadier Bracers, available Spring 2021."