My Hero Academia No. 5 Pro Hero Mirko Arrives at Kotobukiya's ArtFX J Kotobukiya is back with another addition to their Art FX J statue line as a new My Hero Academia Pro Hero comes to life

The Hero Billboard Chat JP rankings are here, with a new Top 10 Pro Heroes joining the ranks of My Hero Academia. This ranking is based on the last season of the hit anime series, and among those listings, Mirko has made that list. Ranking at No.5, Mirko has held her own in the newest season of My Hero Academia. Taking on plenty of Nomu by herself, his powerful hero is one of the greatest for a reason. Kotobukiya has now added Mirko to their impressive ArtFX J statue series coming in at 1/8 scale. Showing off her Rabbit Quirk, the No.5 Pro Hero is ready to leap into action with a remarkable sculpt. She is captured in a leaping pose on a rock and will come with two swappable head sculpt.

Rabbit Hero Mirko will now join some of the big leagues with Kotobukiya's My Hero ArtFx J statue line. Dabi, Tomura, Himiko, Aizawa, and much more have already been revealed and released. These new heroes are a nice touch for anime fans to get their hands on, and Mirko does not have a lot of collectibles out there. My Hero Academia fans will be able to snag up this beauty for $179.99, she is set for a February 2024 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

"From the hit anime My Hero Academia, Mirko, currently ranked as the No. 5 Pro Hero on the Hero Billboard Chart JP, is joining Kotobukiya's lineup as a scale figure! She comes to life in a dynamic pose that shows off her Quirk, with her incredible leg strength and amazing leaping ability. Pay close attention to the details in the sculpt, such as her rabbit ears and muscles. Recreate the world of My Hero Academia by adding Mirko to your collection today!"