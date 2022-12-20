My Hero Academia Tomura Shigaraki is Back with Kotobukiya Reissue

My Hero Academia has been incredible lately as Tomura Shigaraki has awakened in one of his craziest forms yet. All for One has been training Tomura for this next arc, and things are getting heated. Kotobukiya is taking My Hero Academia fans back to the beginning of the hit anime series as they announce the release of their newest ArtFX J statue. Tomura Shigaraki is back and here to support the newest League of Villains release with Dabi. This reproduction will feature a different SRP than its first release, so collectors do not have to worry.

Tomura Shigaraki stands at 9" tall and showcase the villain in his classic covered in severed hands look. This creepy detail makes him a very disturbing baddie you surely want to steer clear from and a worthy reissue for the My Hero Academia ArtFX J line. If you missed the original release, then be sure to snag this version up, along with the reissue of Himiko Toga and newcomer Dabi, to finish the set. The My Hero ArtFX J Tomura Shigaraki 1/8 Scale Figure (Reissue) is priced at $119.99. He is set to take down Deku, All Might, and more of Class 1A in October 2023, and pre-orders are live here.

Beware the Power of Tomura Shigaraki with Kotobukiya

"From the hit anime My Hero Academia, Tomura Shigaraki is joining Kotobukiya's lineup as a scale figure! As Tomura crouches low at the ready, his pose captures the force of intimidation brought about by his presence. Pay close attention to the aura of madness resonating from the sculpt. Display Tomura Shigaraki and recreate the world of My Hero Academia by adding him to your collection today! *This reproduction will have a different SRP than its first release."

© K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project