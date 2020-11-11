My Little Pony Returns with New Pop Vinyls from Funko

Funko ended their Funko FUN TV broadcast with one last reveal. Both Brian Mariotti and Mike Becker surprisingly ran into each other at their local My Little Pony club. Brian was there to show off the new line of Funko Pops featuring the original retro-styled My Little Pony as Pops. We can only assume that these will be part of the new line of Pops they announced that shows the return of retro toys. We are started to see more Pops from iconic 80's toys lines like G.I. Joe and Transformers. Things get more magical this time as Funko unveils six My Little Pony Pop vinyls featuring the return of some classic ponies. The original 1985 characters are all back with Blossom, Minty, Butterscotch, Snuzzle, Cotton Candy, and Blue Belle.

Each My Little Pony Pop stays true to that classic design but only stays pop-ified. These will be fun collectibles for both fans old and new of the series. Each Pony is packed with color, and a nice sculpt that can please many of the original fan bases. I would not be surprised to see these figures get scented or even flocked variants later on as exclusives to conventions or the Funko Shop. Funko is not holding back with their new retro Pop line, and with Pops designs like this, it'll be fun to see what else they want to bring back from the past. I can expect we will continue to see more of the classic like Transformers, G.I. Joe, and older boardgame mascots. Keep your eyes peels at Target lately as some exclusive retro Pops will be slowing popping up. No pre-order or release date info is know just yet, but fans can find some of the recently released Retro Pops located here, and good luck going after those chases.