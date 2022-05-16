Mythic Legions Furious Four LegionsCon Exclusives Set Revealed

LegionsCon is still months away, with a new live and in-person experience on November 5th – 6th. In preparation for the big event, The Four Horsemen have givens fans a closer look at their exclusives Mythic Legions LegionsCon Exclusives Set. This special 2-pack set is titled the Furious Four and will include two figures with a nice assortment of swappable parts. This will include four head sculpts with Dinosaur, knight, skull, and Orc heads featuring a red deco. Swappable hands and an arsenal of melee weapons assortment will also be included. For those lucky enough to attend the Mythic Legions Convention then a Fury Clan Jaguallian head and tail will exclusion be included. Mythic Legions fans can find everything they need to know about LegionsCon right here.

"The "Furious Four" set is a 2-pack which will include two figure bodies and 4 distinct heads, allowing you to create some special characters. These characters include Lord Bushotee the Alpha, Pelvicus, Peteorionn, and Uuwitt – each one based loosely on the members of the MWIGTKM podcast. Those guys are longtime supporters of Four Horsemen Studios, so it was fun to create these tributes to that crew (fair warning – their podcast is not for the easily offended and contains lots of language – listen at your own peril). The body parts on these figures all use the same color scheme, and those colors are also shared with the Fury Clan Orc, encouraging fans to mix and match these parts to create some new and unique looks!"

"In addition to the heads that are part of this set's main characters, the version offered at LegionsCon will also include two pieces not available in the standard editions – a Fury Clan Jaguallian head and tail! Those parts will be included in the show version release, and that entire set will come in special packaging unique to LegionsCon (complete with brand new art by Nate Baertsch!). So in the LegionsCon set, you get 2 bodies, 5 heads, 2 tails, 2 swords, a spear, a shield, a staff, 3 sets of feet, 2 red belts, and 2 sets of shoulder pauldrons. You can see this breakdown of parts below (note that the cat tail is not shown in the image)."