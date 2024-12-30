Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: four horsemen, Mythic legions

Mythic Legions Goes Wild with Reign of the Beasts Leodysseus

A new era of Mythic Legions is on the way as the Reign of the Beasts is here including the debut of Leodysseus and all his glory

Article Summary Discover Mythic Legions' latest hero, Leodysseus, the Lion, bringing jungle power to the Reign of the Beasts.

This Ogre-Scale figure features two heads, swappable hands, and a mighty hammer, ready for epic battles.

Leodysseus shines with a fabric red cape, adding realism to this stunning Mythic Legions addition.

Pre-order Leodysseus now for $99.99 with a release in Q2 2026, expanding your Mythic Legions collection.

The Four Horsemen are back at it with another incredible set of Mythic Legions action figures. Unlike previous waves that focus on the Medieval era, it looks like things are getting a little more wild with some beastly new additions. The fury of the animal kingdom has arrived, including the debut of the first of the Great Beasts, Leodysseus has arrived. Leodysseus the Lion is ready for battle and is bringing the power of the jungle with him for this Ogre-Scale figure. Mythic Legions: Reign of the Beasts brings this heroic leader to life with two alternate heads, along with swappable hands and a mighty hammer.

The detail on this new Mythic Legions figure alone is remarkable, and he will also feature a fabric red cape, which will nicely flow in battle. We have seen other animal figures these past few years with releases like Savage Crucible and Animal Warriors of the Kingdom. It is not surprising to see the Mythic Legion step into this realm to expand the impressive world they have created. Leodysseus will fit perfectly with those lines as well as your Mythic Legions and will surely bring everything to his knees. Pre-orders are finally on other official distributor sites like BBTS for $99.99, and he is set for a Q2 2026 release.

Mythic Legions: Reign of the Beasts Leodysseus

"The first of the Great Beasts given life by Selyne, Leodysseus the Lion towered above the brave soldiers he led into battle during the First Great War of Mythoss. A shining example of bravery, Leodysseus faced off against the demonic Arethyr, using his massive hammer to defeat the fiery God of War. The Lion's motto to be "the shield that protects the realm, and the sword that strikes those who threaten its peace" would form the core belief of the army that would eventually bear his name."

"That army would follow the example of unwavering dedication to military strength that Leodysseus showed during the First Great War, and his courage would be revered for all time within the kingdom of Leandorr. This 6-inch scaled (he is ogre-scaled), highly articulated Mythic Legions: Reign of the Beasts action figure will come in a 4-color window box, with character-specific packaging details and accessories."

