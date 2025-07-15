Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: dc comics, superman

NECA Announces New 1/4 Scale Superman (2025) Action Figure

Get ready to go up, up, and away as a brand new selection of Superman collectibles are here for the brand new 2025 film

Superman has flown into theaters once again as the DC Cinematic Universe reboots into a more coherent franchise, unlike the last one. The Man of Steel is kicking everything off first for a new light-hearted film that bypasses the origin story to bring a comic book story right to the big screen. To celebrate his arrival, NECA enters the Fortress of Solitude with a brand new 1/4-scale action figure as Superman makes his landing. Standing nearly 18 inches tall, this new Superman figure captures his heroics from the new 2025 film. Capturing the likeness of David Corenswet, this figure features plenty of impressive details, including his new DC Studios costume being brought to life, featuring his new S‑shield logo.

NECA states that they were able to scan the actual suit that was used in the film, allowing them to reproduce it for this release faithfully. On top of that, he will feature a fabric cape that will come in collector-friendly window box packaging. It does not appear that any accessories are included with Superman, so no swappable hands or extra portraits are available at the moment. However, this figure is an impressive release, and pre-orders are already live for $129.99, with it being set for a Q4 2025 release.

NECA – Superman (2025) 1/4 Scale Action Figure

"The Man of Tomorrow Has Arrived! Celebrate the brand-new Superman™ movie from DC Studios with this all-new, quarter-scale figure from NECA! Featuring the actor likeness of David Corenswet, this 18-inch Superman action figure features tons of articulation, a fabric cape, and incredible suit detail from the scan of the actual suit used in the film. Show off your fandom for the Man of Tomorrow with this new addition to your DC superhero display! Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging. Now available for pre-order at your favorite NECA retailer and on theNECAStore.com! Est. Shipping: Q4 2025!"

