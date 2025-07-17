Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Brings Uno from IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Life

NECA unveils new figures from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution as a new generation rises

Article Summary NECA reveals an action figure of Uno, the powerhouse turtle from TMNT: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution.

Uno represents the next generation of turtles mentored by April O’Neil and Casey Marie Jones in New York.

The figure features multiple TMNT signature weapons, swappable heads, hands, and unique accessories.

Pre-orders for Uno are live now for $41.99, with the action figure set to ship in Q1 2025.

In the aftermath of The Last Ronin, a story of loss and vengeance told through Michelangelo's final stand, New York began to heal under the care of survivors like April O'Neil and Casey Marie Jones, her daughter. In secret, they raised the next generation of turtles with Odyn, Moja, Yi, and Uno. Uno is the group's powerhouse, a brawler with a big heart and bigger fists. He carries the spirit of Leonardo, and his name means "one" in Spanish, conveying the idea that they carry all of the previous wisdom from the original team.

IDW showcased each of these new turtles in TMNT: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution, and now NECA is bringing each of them to life, including Uno. Get ready to protect the streets of New York once again with Uno, who comes with one of each of the signature TMNT weapons: a sword, a sai, a nunchuck, and a bow-staff. This turtle will also come with a fabric poncho, a hood, handheld game, swappable hands, and a second head. Pre-orders are already live for this new NECA release for $41.99, and he is set to arrive in Q1 2025.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution – Uno

"From the pages of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution! NECA is proud to present Uno for the first time in adult action figure form. A second-generation turtle, Uno, whose name means "one" in Spanish, is ready to train with his sensei Casey Marie as he prepares to protect the streets of NYC."

"This highly articulated 7-inch scale Ultimate action figure features an all-new sculpt and stylized, detailed deco. He includes interchangeable heads and hands and a removable fabric belt, poncho, and hood. Plus, handheld game, kunai, and the turtles' signature weapons. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap featuring original artwork by The Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop."

