NECA Debuts New Assassin's Creed: Revelations Ezio Auditore Figure

Return to the world of Assassin's Creed as NECA unveils their newest figure from the Revelations arc with Ezio Auditore

NECA has added a brand new figure for their popular line from the hit Assassin's Creed video game world created by Ubisoft. Ezio Auditore da Firenze is easily one of the best, and he has three games to prove that with Assassin's Creed Revelations being the fourth installment in the Assassin's Creed series. Taking place in Constantinople, players follow Ezio as he embarks on a quest to unravel the mysteries of Altair Ibn-La'Ahad's life and uncover the secrets of the Assassins and Templars. Worlds collided with this game, combining two stories of two beloved assassins, and now Ezio is back with a new figure from NECA. Coming in at 7" tall, Ezio Auditore will feature 35 points of articulation, new paint, and plenty of weapons. He will come with a dagger, sword, crossbow, and a variety of swappable hands to take the fight to the Templars. Hopefully, more assassins can arrive soon, as Ubisoft has really expanded the world of the Creed, and there are not a lot of collectibles out there for the hit franchise. Collectors can already find NECA's new Assassin's Creed: Revelations Ezio figure up for pre-order at $33.99 with a February 2024 release.

Assassin's Creed: Revelations Ezio Auditore

"From Assassin's Creed: Revelations comes this highly detailed Ezio action figure! With improved articulation and updated paint, Ezio Auditore stands in 7" scale and has over 35 points of articulation. This figure inclucdes interchangeable hands, dagger, sword, and crossbow weapons along with his signature extending wrist blades. Also he comes with window box packaging to be the perfect addition to your collection!"

Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

From the Assassin's Creed: Revelations video game

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Window box packaging

Contents

Ezio Auditore figure

5 Alternate hands

Dagger

Sword

Crossbow

