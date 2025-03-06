Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: metaluna mutant, NECA, This Island Earth

NECA Debuts New This Island Earth Ultimate Metaluna Mutant

NECA has revealed plenty of new collectibles are on the way including the debut of This Island Earth Ultimate Metaluna Mutant

The Metaluna Mutant is the monstrous creature that was featured in the classic 1955 sci-fi film This Island Earth. Created by Universal Studios, these "mutants" are an iconic example of 1950s alien horror that helped change the sci-fi landscape in cinema. In the film, scientists from Earth are recruited by the Metalunans, an advanced race whose home planet is under attack by the deadly Zagons. As their civilization falls, the Metalunans go on to use mutant drones, creepy humanoid creatures that feature bug-like eyes, exposed brains, and claws.

These terrifying aliens have now returned with brand new This Island Earth Ultimate Metaluna Mutant figures from NECA. Return to the 50s in style with this impressive figure that features their design right from the film and stands 7" tall. The figure will just come with a secondary head sculpt, but the detail of this creature will make it an impressive addition to any 50s or sci-fi collection. The horror of the NECA This Island Earth Ultimate Metaluna Mutant is priced at $36.99, and pre-orders are live for a September 2025 release.

This Island Earth Ultimate Metaluna Mutant

"From the classic film of the 1950s, This Island Earth, NECA presents the definitive Metaluna Mutant! Praised for its special effects and vivid use of Technicolor, the sci-fi film sees several scientists embark on a strange and suspenseful journey involving distant planets at war with each other. Standing 8 inches tall, this Ultimate action figure of the iconic movie monster features articulated pincers and includes an interchangeable battle-damaged head. It comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap -perfect for displaying alongside the rest of your Ultimates!"

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the classic 1950s film, This Island Earth

Part of NECA's Ultimate series

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Window box packaging

