Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Debuts Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Glowing Fugitoid Figure

A new limited edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles variant has arrived from NECA as Transmat Fugitoid is ready to teleport

Article Summary NECA unveils a glowing Fugitoid figure inspired by Mirage Comics' TMNT adventures.

The 7-inch figure features glow-in-the-dark powers and comes with weapons and tech.

Originally Professor Honeycutt, Fugitoid's consciousness resides in a robot after an accident.

Available April 2026 for $34.99, with limited pre-orders on the NECA Store.

NECA is back with another Fugitoid release as they return to the events of the Mirage Comics TMNT adventures. Fugitoid made his first official appearance in Mirage Studios' with Fugitoid #1 back in 1985. This was a one-shot comic by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. Originally known as Professor Honeycutt, he was a scientist on the planet D'Hoonib, working on groundbreaking mind-transfer technology. However, a freak accident would transfer his consciousness into his robotic assistant. This turns Honeycutt into a fugitive from both the corrupt Federation and the war-hungry Triceraton Empire.

It was not long after that Fugitoid would meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles when they were teleported into his world in TMNT #5. Fugitodi is now back with a new Glow in the Dark Transmit Variant figure. This all-green 7" tall figure is exactly like previous releases but will now have a new deco that will surely light up your TMNT collection at night. He comes with a variety of weapons, tech, and swappable hands to get the job done. Glow in the Dark Fugitoid teleports into the fight in April 2026 for $34.99, with pre-orders going live online with a limited release on the NECA Store.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Transmat Fugitoid (Mirage Comics)

"As seen in Eastman & Laird's original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics from Mirage Studios! This fugitive android was once the brilliant Professor Honeycutt from the planet D'Hoonib… until his mind was trapped inside his android creation in a freak accident. Now on the run from the government of his home world, this hero in a full shell (of metal) has become the best ally a Turtle could have."

"Catch Fugitoid before he teleports off world! Featuring glow-in-the-dark powers, this 5.5" tall figure of the iconic android is ready to join your NECA collection. Comes in collector-friendly packaging with original artwork by Kevin Eastman. Limited release on the NECA Store, available while supplies last."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!