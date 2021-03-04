Flash Gordon and the Defenders of Earth Return With NECA

There are other comic book heroes out there besides Marvel and DC, and NECA is her ego remind you. Their newest figure release taking fans back to the '80s as their new Defenders of the Earth figures go live online. Defenders of the Earth is an American cartoon from 1986 that united three icon comic strip characters with Flash Gordon, The Phantom, and Mandrake the Magician. Min the Merciless is the bug bad this time around, and it is up to them and others to save the Earth from certain destruction. NECA has created three figures so far for Defenders of Earth, and each is packed with amazing articulation, detail, and accessories.

They have already started to hit Walmart stores now, and ow they have gone up for line orders from a variety of retailers. There is no better way to share the 35th anniversary of Defenders of the Earth than with these amazing figures. Each figure comes in some amazing cosmic designs and will be a must-have collectible for any fan of the animated series. Each figure sells for $29.99 and can also be purchased as a bundle for $89.99 here, which is the best way to secure the whole first wave. Make sure you do not miss out on these legendary comic strip heroes and give new adventures to their amazing stories.

"Based on the characters from the beloved 80s cartoon, Defenders of the Earth, which brought Flash Gordon, Mandrake the Magician, and The Phantom together to battle against evil supervillain Ming the Merciless! To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the classic cartoon and toy line, NECA is proud to present these 7″ scale action figures. The Series 1 Assortment includes Flash Gordon, The Phantom, and Ming the Merciless. Each comes with character specific accessories in collector-friendly window box packaging."