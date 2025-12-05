Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, Predator: Badlands

NECA Enters the Hunt with Predator Badlands Training Armor Dek

NECA is expanding their Yautja collection as they debut their new Predator Badlands figure with Training Armor Dek

In Predator: Badlands, the story turns the tables on the franchise by making the Predator, Dek, the new central protagonist. Dek is a young Yautja outcast from his clan, who has been thrust onto a harsh and hostile planet known as Genna, also referred to as the "death planet." There, Dek must survive the deadly wildlife, brutal conditions, and even some fierce enemies. He seeks to prove his worth amongst his clan by confronting a legendary apex predator on the planet, the Kalisk.

The newest chapter of the Predator saga is now coming to life with NECA, as they have released their new Ultimate Dek (Training Armor) 7″ scale figure. The figure is fully articulated, captures Dek's raw, battle‑ready look with a wide variety of accessories. NECA has included multiple faceplates, extra hands, a removable mask, an extended combistick, gauntlet blades, a compound bow, and swords. Collectors can now continue Dek's hunt or train for the next with this impressive Predator Badlands figure that's First to Ship from the NECA Store, and pre-orders are already live with a $39.99 price tag and a Q2 2026 release date.

NECA – Predator Badlands Training Armor Dek

'From the 2025 film Predator: Badlands by director Dan Trachtenberg! Set in the future on a remote planet called Genna, the "death planet," a young Predator, Dek, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary."

"NECA presents Dek in his training armor in 7-inch scale Ultimate action figure form. This fully articulated figure includes interchangeable faceplates and hands, an extended combistick, gauntlet blades, collapsed and extended Yautja swords, and an extended Yautja compound bow. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with an opening front flap."

