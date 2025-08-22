Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Reveals New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Nobody (Mirage) Figure

Return to Eastman & Laird’s hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series with new figures arriving from NECA

Article Summary NECA unveils a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Nobody figure inspired by Mirage Studios comics

Nobody, aka Officer David Witchell, is featured as a 7-inch cel-shaded, fully articulated action figure

The figure includes a fabric cape, alternate hands, grappling hook with real string, and a blaster accessory

Collectors can pre-order Nobody now for $41.99, with an expected release date in Q1 2026

Nobody is a vigilante ally from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics published by Mirage Studios. He was created by Kevin Eastman and Jim Lawson and was introduced in Tales of the TMNT #2 back in 1987. His real name is Officer David Witchell, and he is a police officer who becomes disillusioned with the justice system, taking on a new vigilante identity and calling himself "Nobody." Nobody dresses in a dark, full-body suit with a mask, similar to classic pulp heroes, and now NECA is bringing him to life with a new Mirage Studios-inspired figure.

Prepare to fight crime from the shadows with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Nobody, who relies on his skills in hand-to-hand combat, stealth, and detective work. This trusted ally of the Turtles stands 7" tall. He will have cel-shaidng, a fabric cape, and a variety of accessories. Nobody will come equipped with a blaster, grapple hook, and an assortment of swappable hands. Over time, Nobody eventually becomes a trusted ally of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and now he is ready for his next mission at $41.99. Pre-orders are live with a Q1 2026 release date.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Nobody (Mirage Comic) Action Figure

"Based on his first appearance in Eastman & Laird's original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics from Mirage Studios! Nobody, the secret identity of Officer Longer, is here as a 7-inch scale NECA action figure with an all-new sculpt! He features a soft goods cape, a grappling hook with real string, and a "blaster." Comes in collector-friendly packaging with original artwork by Kevin Eastman."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the TMNT comic books from Mirage Studios

Fully articulated

Packaging features original artwork by Kevin Eastman

Box Contents

Nobody figure

5 Alternate hands

Grappling hook

Blaster

