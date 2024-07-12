Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Reveals Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Last Ronin) Accessory Set

NECA is stepping back into the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (The Last Ronin) with some brand new collectibles

Article Summary NECA unveils a detailed TMNT The Last Ronin accessory pack with diverse weapons and items.

Set includes a bandaged Ronin head, Splinter’s diary, tactical vest and more for collectors.

The accessory kit is priced at $53.99, available for pre-order, and slated for an August 2024 release.

Enhance your TMNT dioramas with items like Bleecker Street signs and a battle-damaged Fugitoid.

NECA is back with a new and unique release for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans with a new The Last Ronin accessory pack. Since its arrival, the IDW series The Last Ronin has taken the TMNT world by storm with its dark story and heartbreaking tale. Only one turtle remains, and he seeks revenge against the Foot Clan, and he needs plenty of gear to accomplish that. From turtles and enemies, NECA has delivered some impressive figures recently, and now a new accessory pack is here to take those figures and more to new levels.

This set is packed with TMNT goodies with plenty of new weapons for The Last Ronin with smoke bombs, a sword, dynamite, an extra head, Splinter's diary, and so much more. From diorama pieces to extra parts for Patrol Bots to a damaged Fugitoid and so much more, this is a worthy accessory pack for TMNT fans. NECA has this set priced at a mighty $53.99, and pre-orders are already live online with an August 2024 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (The Last Ronin) Accessory Set

"Add to your TMNT collection and build amazing scenes with this deluxe accessory set from NECA, featuring several scene-specific items and more from the best-selling comic book! There are endless world building possibilities with the Bleecker and Sullivan Street sign; plus, the security camera plugs into NECA's Street Scene Diorama (not included)."

"This accessory set comes with a bandaged Ronin head that is interchangeable with previous Ronin action figures (not included), as well as a tactical vest for the SYNJA Patrol Bot figure (not included) and two new heads: SYNJA Officer and battle-damaged Patrol Bot. Other items include energy effects for the techno tonfa, translucent smoke cloud and three smoke bombs for the perfect ninja vanish, battle-damaged Fugitoid figure, Splinter's diary turned to the "No Peace" page, Hiroto hologram, weapons, and more!"

