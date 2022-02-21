TMNT, Predator, Toony Terrors, More…All The NECA Toy Fair Reveals

NECA had themselves a weekend, as they had all of their Toy Fair reveals come out across three days. We ourselves partook in the festivities, and some of our good friends did as well. Here, we will gather all of the exciting reveals, including the jaw-dropping TMNT ones, down below.

NECA Kills Toy Fair Even When There Isn't Toy Fair

First up were four new Gargoyles reveals, including updated looks at Lexington, Brooklyn, Broadway, and Hudson. These were revealed by Toy Shiz.

We were lucky enough here at BC to reveal the new Shaman Predator, but they also revealed the new Stone Heart Predator as well, and boy is he massive.

Our friends at Toyark had the reveal of the next three Defenders of the Earth figures- Mandrake, Lothar, and Garax.

Two new Toony Terrors were shown off, as we are getting the trick or treaters from Halloween 3 and An American Werewolf in London two pack.

Form the TMNT Cartoon line, we have two new two packs coming up for preorder tomorrow, one featuring Smash & Zach, and the other featuring the Rock Soldier Infantry & Crooked Ninja Turtle Goon. We also got a new full look at Usagi Yojimbo, one of my personal most anticipated figures of the year. These and many other TMNT reveals came from The Fwoosh.

The Thing dog is terrifying looking and an amazing looking figure.

The next 1/4 scale TMNT figure will be Leo.

For the comic TMNT fans, whoo boy did you have a fun weekend. Not only are they going back to the Mirage days with Renet as revealed by TMNT Wiz, but we are also getting Fugitoid and Ultrom. Then, out of nowhere, we are also getting Archie comic figures. Ray Fillet, Slash, and the Mutanimals are on the way! Finally, The Last Ronin will also be available soon as well.

Elton John is the latest rock icon to get a NECA figure, complete with a freaking piano!

The next TMNT Universal Monsters figure was revealed in full, as Mikey as The Mummy joins the line.

Speaking of Universal Monsters, Action Figure Insider revealed their Mummy accessory pack was finally, complete with the sarcophagus to put your Mummy figure in and chest.

A month long program called Haul-A-Thon is coming to target stores in March, and you can get more info on that here.

And finally, Pixel Dan had the reveal that a new TMNT movie pack is coming, a four pack of the brothers from The Secret of the Ooze. Along with that, a new accessory pack will be available as well. Open preorder on both starting at The NECA Store in March.

Some of these reveals are already up for preorder here.