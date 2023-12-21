Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, The Walking Dead

Negan Joins Hiya Toys 1/18 The Walking Dead: Dead City Collection

Step into the world of The Walking Dead as Hiya Toys is bringing the new series Dead City to life and in 1/18 scale fashion

Hiya Toys is ready to get their hands dirty as they dive into the world of The Walking Dead with a new set of 1:18 scale figures. It looks like some of the spin-off series are getting their time in the spotlight, starting with The Walking Dead: Dead City. Following the adventures of Negan and Maggie in New York City, these two are on the search for a kidnapped Hershel. They will have to battle through the living and the dead to bring him back home, and Hiya Toys has captured all the bloody action. Negan is ready for some redemption with his new figure that features his The Walking Dead: Dead City appearance with a leather jacket and head sculpt. He will come with some weapons as well, with an iron pipe and Lucille, as well as some swappable hands and a display base. The horrors of The Walking Dead can come home in December 2024 for $24.99. Dead City Negan will be a PX Previews exclusive, so pre-orders will be online and at your Local Comic Book Store.

EXQUISITE MINI Series The Walking Dead: Dead City Negan

"In June 2023, the sequel series The Walking Dead: Dead City premiered, revealing Negan as a wanted man for killing law enforcement officers and four others. Meanwhile, Maggie's base is ravaged by the Croat, and her son Hershel is kidnapped. Despite Negan's reluctance to get involved in more trouble, especially considering the memories it would stir up, reality forces him to reveal his radical side. At times, he attempts to seek redemption through righteous actions but often succumbs to uncontrollable extreme violence when faced with perceived threats."

"The EXQUISITE MINI series Negan action figure stands 104mm tall, clad in a leather jacket, faithfully replicating the facial details. In terms of weapons, Negan comes with an iron pipe and his iconic baseball bat—Lucille, with a wooden bat entwined in a barbed wire net at the top. It serves not only as a terrifying deterrent but also as the optimal choice for eliminating enemies. 2x interchangeable hands are included to showcase various poses."

"Featuring 15 joints, utilizes a design supporting extensive articulation, allowing enthusiasts to recreate a variety of action poses from the series. Additionally includes a randomly selected exclusive stand from four different appearances, replicating scenes of scattered bodies remains and muddy grounds, providing an immersive experience of the most thrilling bloodbath!"

