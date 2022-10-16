NERF Gelfire Mythic Blaster is Greener, Safer, and a Total Powerhouse

NERF is changing up its game as they introduce the world to its newest creation. The NERF Pro Gelfire Mythic Blaster is a slimmer, more compact blaster that is ready to burst into battle. We were able to get a closer look at one of these beauties thanks to our friends at Hasbro, and this blaster is a true game-changer. Right off the bat, you can see its new design is similar to that of a Paint Ball blaster, making it more targeted for the grown-up side of NERF. So let's not wait any longer and dive into this unboxing and show off the full power of the Gelfire Mythic Blasters.

It's NERF or Nothing with the Pro Gelfire Mythic Blaster

It is time to say goodbye to that bulky design and clean up those foam darts, as this blaster changes that. A new dart system is featured with new super soft absorbent polymer projectiles. This ammo is dehydrated and bursts on target, allowing for easy cleanup. The Mythic blaster itself features an extendable stock, protective eyewear, a safety feature, and a removable barrel attachment. This whole system is operated electronically how a long for some high-speed action. Both auto and semi-auto modes are featured here, and with the 800-round capacity, collectors will have no problem winning the game. These rounds are stored in a quick swap hopper, making reloading a breeze, and the handling on this piece is just fantastic.

These new Gelfire rounds are something else and are a nice, greener option for NERF. A simple pack of Gelfire rounds features 10,000 rounds, and in a couple of hours, you will have ammo for days. The no-clean-up feature is nice, and these darts do not hurt compared to certain rubber-tipped darts. The Mythic Blaster can shoot these bad boys about 80 feet and then some, which is pretty sweet. This is a game changer for the NERF line as it adds a new greener dart system, a slimmer design, and features to add some fun new tactics to your game. The NERF Pro Gelfire Mythic Blaster is priced at $79.99 and can be found in stores right now and online like here. It's NERF or nothing!

