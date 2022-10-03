NERF LMTD Announces Limited Edition G.I. Joe GI-40 Blaster

It is the 40th anniversary of G.I. Joe, and NERF is here to celebrate the landmark. A brand new NERF LMTD set has arrived, capturing the ongoing battle between the Joe's and Cobra. NERF LMTD is a special line of blasters that have seemingly been dedicated to iconic franchises. We have received some legendary replica guns in the past with Star Wars, Aliens, and, most recently, Star Trek. This latest reveal gives G.I. Joe fans the GI-40 Blaster, a fully motorized blaster with a 10-dart clip. The blaster is pretty unique to as each side features specialized deco for the Joe's and Cobra. Hasbro even features a unique open package design to allow fans to display their preferred side without having to even open it. To make things even better, this Nerf LMTD set and features an exclusive issue of #300 G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero with cover art by Dave Johnson. Saving the day never looked so good, and the NERF LMTD G.I. Joe GI-40 Blaster is priced at $79.99. Pre-orders are live right here, and the GI-40 is set to arrive in your hands in August 2023.

Wield the NERF LMTD G.I. Joe GI-40 Blaster

"Celebrate the 40th anniversary of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero with this Nerf LMTD GI-40 dart blaster, available only on Hasbro Pulse! For 4 decades, the heroic G.I. Joe team has battled to save the world from the Cobra organization's goal of global domination. Take up the battle with this Nerf dart blaster that lets you to choose which side you want to join and switch sides whenever you choose! One side of this blaster features G.I. Joe details, and one side features Cobra details. Which will it be today? Are you standing beside Duke, Scarlett, and the rest of the G.I. Joe team to fight for freedom and justice? Or are you one of Cobra Commander's minions, plotting to take over the world?"

"Whichever side you're on, you're ready for action with this fully motorized blaster that rapid-fires 10 darts in a row. It includes a 10-dart removable clip and 10 Nerf Elite foam darts. Power up the motor and pull the trigger to send a cascade of darts at your target. Requires 4x 1.5v D alkaline batteries (not included). This Nerf LMTD blaster also includes an exclusive version of the #300 G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero comic and features special cover art by Dave Johnson. Everything comes in premium packaging that's perfect for display. The package is open on both sides so you can show the G.I. Joe side of the blaster or flip it around to reveal your Cobra affiliation."