Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, texas chainsaw massacre

New 1974 Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface Arrives from Hiya Toys

Hiya Toys is back with some brand new releases including a new horrifying addition to their Texas Chainsaw Massacre line

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a Leatherface figure from the 1974 Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

1/18 scale Leatherface comes with chainsaw, mallet, meat hook, and base.

Pre-orders available now for the detailed horror collectible at $24.99.

Accurate reproduction captures the film's iconic cannibal in miniature form.

It is time to get your gore on as Hiya Toys is back with their latest 1/18 scale horror figure from the world of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Directed by Tobe Hooper and released in 1974, this film was a landmark in the horror genre, with its intense, raw, and relentless terror. The film follows a group of friends who encounter a family of deranged cannibals as they travel through Texas. While all of the family is wild, chaotic, and bloody, one of them is worse than the rest with Leatherface, a hulking killer who wears a mask made of human skin. With signature chainsaw in hand and deadly precision, these traveler a about to be next on their menu.

Now, Hiya Toy continues to bring Leatherface to life with its newest 1/18 scale figure that is inspired by the original film. Coming in at 4.85" tall, this Texas Chainsaw Massacre release faithfully brings his most iconic look to life with his blood apron, dress shirt, tie, and signature mask. Hiya Toys has included a mallet, chainsaw, meat hook, and wooden display base with him, and pre-orders are already live for $24.99 with a Q1 2025 release date.

"The story begins with young people traveling through the wilds of rural Texas for a vacation. They stumble upon a cabin filled with human bones and eerie decorations, where they encounter a deranged butcher wearing a mask of human skin, wielding a chainsaw for merciless slaughter. Sally engages in a life-and-death struggle with the butcher and his family members while her friends are ruthlessly killed one by one, witnessing their madness and cruelty."

"This new 1/18 scale Leatherface-Killing mask stands at 10.8CM, all details based on Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1974, faithfully reproduces his obese body, disheveled curly hair and his human-skin mask from the film. From the dusty leather shoes to the mud-splattered pants are all accurately depicted. Blood effects adorn the main figure and accessories are all finely painted, intensifying the sense of dread and foreboding."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!