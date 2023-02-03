New 3.5" Transformers Legacy Figures are Here Including Grimlock Your Transformers collection is about to get an upgrade as Hasbro has unveiled a new set of figures like new 3.5" Legacy bots

There is More Than Meets the Eye with Hasbro as a new set of Transformers Legacy Evolution figures. Four new 3.5" Autobots and Decepticons are on the way spanning all the generations of the beloved franchise. These new figures come to us right from the 80s from The Transformers animated series. This line-up included Grimlock, Nemesis Prime, and Thundercracker. Grimlock will transform into his T-Rex mode in 10 steps and will combine with other dinobots to form Volcanicus. Nemesis Prime coverts to his truck and will come with his signature Energon axe. Lastly, Thundercracker coverts into his jet mode in 17 steps and comes with his Null Ray accessories. These compact bots are perfect bot travel companions and are all priced at $11.99. Pre-orders for this new wave of Legacy Evolution figures are right here and at most online retailers, with a May 2023 release.

The Legacy of The Transformers Continues with Hasbro

"Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures for boys and girls. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of More Than Meets the Eye, bringing together every generation of Transformers like never seen before. The Transformers Legacy toys can convert from robot to alt mode and can be combined with different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup. This Transformers Legacy assortment includes:

Grimlock stands at 3.5-inches tall and is inspired by The Transformers animated series. Grimlock can convert from robot to T-Rex mode in 10 steps and can be combined with other Legacy Evolution Dinobot toys to form the mighty Volcanicus.

Thundercracker stands at 3.5-inches tall and is inspired by The Transformers animated series, Thundercracker can convert from robot to jet mode in 17 steps and includes 2 Null Ray accessories that attach to the figure in both modes.

Nemesis Prime stands at 3.5-inches tall and is inspired by The Transformers animated series. Nemesis Prime can convert from robot to truck mode in 11 steps and includes an Energon Axe accessory that attaches to the figure in both modes.

