New 7" Mortal Kombat Klassic Scorpion Revealed by McFarlane Toys

Step into the bloody world of Mortal Kombat as McFarlane Toys unveiled their new line of Klassic fighters with video game packaging

McFarlane Toys is entering the blood-soaked arena of Mortal Kombat as they debut their new 7" Klassic figure line. These figures are all based on early arcade games and are packed with detail and arcade-themed packaging. Kicking things off first is none other than Scorpion, who debuted in the first Mortal Kombat game in 1992. This fighter is the vengeful specter of Hanzo Hasashi, who was a murdered ninja from the Shirai Ryu clan. Scorpion has been a fan-favorite since the start, with fiery attacks and that signature kunai move, delivered with the iconic phrase, "Get over here!" His Fatality, in which he removes his mask to reveal a flaming skull and incinerates his enemies, cemented his terrifying presence.

Now, McFarlane Toys is bringing this Klassic version of Scorpion to life in his signature yellow and black outfit for his new lineup of figures. These figures stand 7" tall and faithfully capture each fighter right off the arcade machine, with Scorpion featuring a display base and kunai. With the DC Multiverse taking a step back from McFarlane in mid-2026, it would not be surprising to see more Mortal Kombat Klassic figures arrive. Pre-orders are already live for $29.99 each and a September 2025 release date.

Mortal Kombat Klassic Scorpion 7in Action Figure

"The hell-spawned specter rises from the pits. After learning of SUB-ZERO's return, he again stalks the ninja assassin following him into the dark realm of the outworld where he continues his own unholy mission."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Includes Kunai and base

Figure is showcased in Mortal Kombat Klassic themed window box packaging

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Figures

