New Adventures Await WALLE and EVE with New LEGO BrickHeadz Set LEGO is diving into the deep and rich world of Pixar once again as WALLE and EVE are back and joining their popular BrickHeadz line

A new space adventure awaits LEGO as they have unveiled a brand new Disney BrickHeadz set. From the minds of Disney and Pixar, the world of WALLE comes to life like never before with this delightful 155 pieces set. WALLE and EVE come to life and stand roughly 1.5" and 3" tall with some adorable brick-built detail. Both robots are nicely done, and both will have their very own individual baseplates to help display them at your home or office. WALLE will also come with his trusty toolbox as well as the plant that is set to change the future of humanity. The LEGO BrickHeadz sets are something fun and special that kids and adult Disney fans can appreciate. The Disney and Pixar WALLE BrickHeadz Set is priced at $14.99, is set for a March 2023 release and fans can see the set here.

Pixar's WALLE Comes to Life with LEGO BrickHeadz

"Captivate movie fans and kids aged 10+ with this iconic BrickHeadz™ set featuring Disney•Pixar's EVE & WALL•E (40619) buildable LEGO® figures. Build each of the detailed models, then set them on their individual baseplates for display anywhere. The collectible set consists of 155 pieces to create the robots, plus a small plant element. WALL•E's torso and eyes are decorated stickers. The set makes a fun holiday or birthday gift and display piece for kids or fans of Disney•Pixar's WALL•E movie."

Fun robot characters – Buildable LEGO® BrickHeadz™ figures of Disney

Pixar's EVE & WALL

E (40619) to display. Makes a creative gift for movie fans or older kids with a passion for robots

High-tech display piece – This collectible 155-piece LEGO® BrickHeadz™ building toy kit for kids aged 10 and up comes with step-by-step building instructions and includes baseplates for display

Measurements – WALL

E stands over 1.5 in. (5 cm) high and EVE stands over 3 in. (8 cm) high

