Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New Armored & Knightmare Batman 2-Pack Arrives from McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as brand new set Gold Label 2-Pack with two versions of DCEU Batman

Article Summary Discover McFarlane's Gold Label set with Knightmare and Armored Batman from DCEU.

New Batman figures feature updated head sculpts and detailed accessories.

Exclusive DC Multiverse 2-Pack priced at $39.99, launching at Walmart Collector Con.

Figures boast 22 points of articulation for dynamic posing and display.

McFarlane Toys just teased a new set of DC Multiverse figures as they bring the events of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice to life. Besides this film being a DC Comics masterpiece, there are a few new batsuits featured throughout the film. McFarlane Toys has now unveiled that the new DC Collector Edition 2-Pack is arriving exclusively for the Walmart Collector Con. Variant versions of the Knightmare and Armored Batman figures are on the way for this exclusive special Gold Label set. Sadly, the Knightmare Bat still does not have a fabric coat, but he will come with a nice set of weapons and a new masked head sculpt. The Armored Bat will return with a fabric cape, but will now get a new battle damaged head sculpt, showing Brice Wayne underneath. This is a fun Batman V Superman Gold Label set that can surely enhance many DC Comics collections out there. Priced at only $39.99, pre-orders are set to go live at the Walmart Collector Con today at 3 PM EST, and be sure to return on 10/18 for the full wave of figures from McFarlane Toys.

DC Multiverse Gold Label Armored & Knightmare Batman

"Gotham City's formidable, forceful vigilante takes on Metropolis's most revered, modern-day savior, while a new threat quickly arises, putting mankind in greater danger than it's ever known before."

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on the DC MULTIVERSE™.

As featured in BATMAN v SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE™.

Includes grappling gun, rifle, crossbow, gas canister, grenade launcher, pistol, 2 alternate hands and environmental base. Includes 2 collectible art card with character art on the front and character biography on the back.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!