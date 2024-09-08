Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New Batman 1966 Movie Poster Inspired Figure Arrives from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys is traveling into the past as they have unveiled a new set of DC Retro figures that capture the antics of the Batman 1966 comic

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Batman 1966 figure inspired by the movie poster, featuring a red and black suit.

This unique variant stands out from the classic blue-and-grey design, capturing a specific moment in Batman history.

The figure comes in retro-style packaging with a Bat-Shield accessory and pre-orders are live for $19.99.

The Batman 1966 Movie Poster Inspired Figure is set for release in October 2024, adding excitement to the DC Retro line.

McFarlane Toys is back to enhance its DC Retro line as it adds a new and creative twist to its Batman '66 line. Adam West is back as Batman, but with a new figure that features a bold red and black suit inspired by the 1966 Batman movie poster. This unique variant brings a fresh take to his usual classic blue-and-grey Batsuit and captures a specific moment in Batman history. This Caped Crusader will be featured in his bold and campy retro-style packaging and will also get a sweet Bat-Shield accessory.

This is an excellent release for the 1966 line that also helps pay homage to the promotional artwork that captured the excitement for the Batman film of yesteryear. It is nice to see McFarlane Toys keeping this line alive rather than just capturing all of the characters from the show over and over again. Releases like a Movie Poster costume and the continued adventures in the DC Comics book are great for fans who love this genre of Batman. Pre-orders for this Movie Poster release are already live for $19.99, and he is set for an October 2024 release.

DC Retro: Batman 66 Movie Poster Inspired Figure

"The Dark Knight. The World's Greatest Detective. Gotham City's Guardian. The hero known as Batman goes by many titles as the result of a life in the shadows building an urban legend that is revered by the innocent as much as it is feared by Gotham City's cowardly and superstitious criminal lot. In a world full of Super Heroes and Super-Villains, Batman fights crime using his intellect, physical and mental training, and an arsenal developed with his family's fortune. Moreover, Bruce Wayne has an unrelenting need to prevent the kind of tragedy that he suffered from happening to any of Gotham City's innocents."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale retro style figure based on the BATMAN '66 comics.

Designed with articulation with up to 12 moving parts for retro play.

Based on the deco from the Batman Movie Poster.

Accessories include a Bat-shield.

