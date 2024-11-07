Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics

New Batman Beyond Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Figure Revealed

Step into the future of Gotham City as Revoltech has revealed their latest action figure with the arrival of Batman Beyond

Article Summary New Batman Beyond Figure: Dive into Neo-Gotham with Kaiyodo's latest Revoltech release.

Futuristic Design: Terry McGinnis dons sleek black and red, capturing the essence of Batman Beyond.

Dynamic Articulation: Oversee epic poses with highly detailed features and articulation.

Pre-Order Now: Snag this collectible for $84.99, releasing in October 2025.

Neo-Gotham awaits as Kaiyodo is returning DC Comics fans to a future as they unveil their newest Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figure. Batman Beyond is an animated series that is set in a dystopian future which first aired in 1999. It follows the story of Terry McGinnis, a high school student who would go on to become the new Batman in this new futuristic Gotham City, where crime has returned. The original Batman, Bruce Wayne, was forced to retire due to old age but would go on to mentor this new Batman, taking on darker stories and new advanced tech.

Later introduced in DC Comics, Kaiyodo now brings this new Neo-Gothic version of Batman Beyond to life with a sweet new suit featuring that slick black and red coloring. Terry will come with a pair of wings, two head sculpts, boosts for his bat suit, two batarangs, as well as a figure stand with articulated stand to help capture those flying poses. The articulation of this release looks fantastic, and this updated DC Comics-inspired suit is nicely done. The Batman Beyond Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech is priced at $84.99, he is set for an October 2025 release and pre-orders are already live.

Batman Beyond Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech NR066

"Based on the popular DC Comics character comes the Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Batman Beyond figure by Kaiyodo. This figure is highly articulated to create a variety of dynamic action poses. Batman comes with additional parts and accessories to customize the figure. Be sure to add this figure to your collection of heroes!"

Features

6.7 inches tall (17cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the DC Comics character

Part of the Amazing Yamaguchi line

Features premium articulation

Highly detailed

Contents

Batman figure

2 Head sculpts

5 Pairs of hands

Pair of wings

2 Batarangs

2 Blast effects

Figure stand

Joint piece

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!