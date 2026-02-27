Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: dc comics, hot toys, superman

New Batman: The Dark Knight Returns 1/6th Superman Makes A Landing

Hot Toys has debuted their next Batman: The Dark Knight Returns 1/6th Scale Figure with the arrival of Superman

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Superman figure from Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.

Superman is depicted as a government agent opposing Batman in Frank Miller’s classic storyline.

The figure features two interchangeable heads, a wired cape, crusher gun, and kryptonite arrow.

Pre-orders for the highly detailed collectible open soon with a planned 2027 release window.

In The Dark Knight Returns, Superman is portrayed in a very different light compared to his traditional heroic DC Comics image. Written and illustrated by Frank Miller and published in 1986, the story centers on an older Batman who has returned from retirement. However, his return has created a problem for the government, and, in this universe, Superman has aligned himself with them. Rather than operating as a fully independent hero, he serves as a sanctioned agent of American policy, intervening in global conflicts at the government's request. This leads to two iconic DC Comics heroes coming face-to-face for an ultimate battle that would define a generation.

Hot Toys now brings Superman to life from the pages of The Dark Knight Returns for a new 1/6 scale figure. Releasing alongside the newly revealed Battle-Damaged Batman, the Man of Steel is ready to put the Dark Knight down. Superman will feature a newly developed muscular body, a wired cape, two interchangeable heads, UV heat vision, extra hands, a crushed gun, and a kryptonite arrow. Hot Toys also added a themed flying display base to help capture the Man of Steel in some impressive aerial poses for your collection. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they should arrive soon from Sideshow Collectibles with a 2027 release.

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns 1/6 Superman

"This year marks the 40th anniversary of Frank Miller's iconic comic series, Batman: The Dark Knight™ Returns. In this classic story, the Man of Steel has become a covert enforcer for the government. When the Dark Knight comes out of retirement to clean up Gotham, a clash between these two titans becomes inevitable. Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Superman™ Collectible Figure based on his imposing appearance in Batman: The Dark Knight™ Returns."

"The figure features two newly developed head sculpts that bring the character to life. The first captures his stoic, authoritative expression, while the second features a battle-damaged, clenched-teeth expression with blood paint application. Taking realism to the next level, both head sculpts are equipped with separate rolling eyeballs and a specially applied UV luminous reflective effect, allowing collectors to recreate Superman's menacing heat vision under UV light."

