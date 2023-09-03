Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New DC Super Powers Batman and Vehicle Land at McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is keeping the retro inspired DC Super Powers line alive with some new and iconic DC Comics members

The DC Super Powers line was a very popular line of action figures created by Kenner from 1984 to 1986. This short-lived series gave DC Comics fans some pretty impressive figures at the time with articulation, packaging, and plenty of gimmicks. McFarlane Toys has since picked up the title with remastered figures, new superheroes, and companion vehicles. Of course, Batman has to be a part of that line, and three new figures are on the way with two legendary versions of the Dark Knight and a new bat-vehicle.

Up first from McFarlane Toys is the debut of Flashpoint Batman, as Thomas Wayne is ready to bring brute force to Gotham. Then Batman suits up in his signature black suit with a yellow bat logo and yellow belt. Finally, we are getting a classic bat-vehicle with the wacky Whirlybat that has spinning blades and seats a figure. Bring home some modern Batman fun with this new wave of DC Super Powers figures, which can be found right here with an October 2023 release.

New Batman Adventures Await at McFarlane Toys

"In the alternate timeline known as Flashpoint, Thomas and Martha Wayne survived their deadly encounter in Crime Alley. Sadly, their young son, Bruce, was killed instead. Driven by the death of his son, Thomas became Batman."

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figures with articulation.

BATMAN is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

"In the name of his murdered parents, BRUCE WAYNE wages eternal war on the criminals of GOTHAM CITY. He is vengeance. He is the night. He is BATMAN!"

"When villainy is afoot, BATMAN and ROBIN take to the skies with the WHIRLYBAT. Lightweight and remarkably agile, this single-seat helicopter is the perfect pursuit vehicle for maneuvering through the tightly-packed skyscrapers of GOTHAM CITY."

Compatible vehicles to complement new and vintage DC SUPER POWERS action figures.

Compatible vehicles to complement new and vintage DC SUPER POWERS action figures.

The WHIRLYBAT features free-spinning rotor blades and tail rotor.

The WHIRLYBAT is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed closed box packaging.

The WHIRLYBAT is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed closed box packaging.

