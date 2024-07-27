Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: deadpool, Marvel Legends, wolverine

New Deadpool & Wolverine Logan & Headpool Marvel Legends Revealed

Coming right out of San Diego Comic Con, some brand new Marvel Legends figures are on the way from the new Deadpool MCU film

Article Summary Marvel Legends unveils new Deadpool & Wolverine figures at San Diego Comic-Con.

Wolverine figure features Hugh Jackman likeness and swappable claw hands.

Headpool, the floating zombie head from the Deadpool Corps, joins the collectibles line-up.

Pre-order now for Logan figure with Headpool on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, releasing Fall 2024.

Deadpool & Wolverine has finally hit theaters, and it is one hell of a ride for Marvel fans. We have yet to see any Deadpool & Wolverine collectibles from Hasbro, but that has changed. News arrives from San Diego Comic-Con. Three spoiler-free Marvel Legends figures are here from the film, including one that features a classic Marvel Comics Deadpool sidekick. It is time to grab a drink with Logan as the Wolverine is in his civilian clothes for this release. This figure comes with an impressive photo-real massive head sculpt, which carries the likeness of Hugh Jackman nicely.

Logan will have a pair of normal and swappable claw hands and will also be accompanied by Headpool. This flying zombie Deadpool head is part of the Deadpool Corps in Marvel Comics and is, oddly enough, a big part of the campaign for the Deadpool & Wolverine film marketing. Pre-order for Logan are set to arrive today at most online retailers including Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 with a Fall 2024 release.

Marvel Legends Headpool with Logan (Deadpool & Wolverine)

"(HASBRO | Ages 14 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Fall 2024) . Headpool is a floating, disembodied zombie-head Deadpool — the merc with only a mouth. Detailed to look like Headpool from the highly-anticipated film, Deadpool & Wolverine, this collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses."

"Comes with a set of alternate hands and, of course, Headpool with his own stand. Display your Marvel fandom on your shelf with collectible window box packaging featuring quirky movie-inspired package art. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!