Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, marvel

New Deluxe Marvel Select Hobgoblin is Unleashed from Diamond Select

A new Marvel Select figure has been unveiled from Diamond Select Toys as a popular web slinging villain is on the loose

Article Summary Celebrate Hobgoblin’s legacy with Diamond Select's new collectible action figure.

Features include classic orange-blue design plus masked and unmasked head sculpts.

Figure stands 7" tall, includes pumpkin bombs, mask, goblin-glider, and more.

Pre-orders are live for $34.99; set for a Q3 2025 release from Diamond Select Toys.

The Hobgoblin first menaced Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man #238 back in 1983 and was written by Roger Stern with art by the legendary John Romita Jr. The character quickly rose to prominence as one of Spider-Man's deadliest foes. Unlike the Green Goblin, Hobgoblin (originally Roderick Kingsley) brought a new calculating, cunning approach to villainy while using stolen Norman Osborn's Goblin technology to create his own criminal empire. His debut story introduced fans to this deadly villain with a mysterious identity that only added intrigue to Spider-Man's adventures.

Now, Hobgoblin fans can celebrate his legacy with the latest Marvel Select figure from Diamond Select Toys. This detailed collectible captures the character's classic look with his signature orange and blue design. The figure includes both masked and unmasked head sculpts, allowing collectors to showcase Roderick Kingsley's duality. Standing 7" tall, Hobgoblin will come with some pumpkin bombs, a loose mask, and a goblin-glider to make sure he can get the job done. Diamond Select's Hobgoblin nicely brings his classic comic book debut to life right off the pages of Marvel Comics, and he is set for a Q3 2025 release. Pre-orders are already live online for $34.99, and fans can even reserve one at their local comic book store.

Hobgoblin Select Action Figure – Diamond Select Toys

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Watch out, Spider-Man! There's a new Goblin in town, and he's out for blood! The Hobgoblin swoops in on a goblin-glider-display base and makes a bee-line for Spidey, with a variety of interchangeable hands, heads, and pumpkin bomb accessories! This 1/10 scale action figure stands approximately 7 inches tall and features 16 points of articulation. It comes in display-ready Select action figure packaging, with side-panel artwork for shelf display. Designed by Yuri Timg, sculpted by Chris Dahlberg!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!